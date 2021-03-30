Left Menu

Gig economy can support 90 mn jobs, add 1.25 pc to GDP: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:18 IST
Gig economy can support 90 mn jobs, add 1.25 pc to GDP: Report

The gig economy can serve up to 90 million jobs in the non-farm sectors in India with a potential to add 1.25 per cent to the GDP over the ''long term'', a report said on Tuesday.

The gig economy, where workers get hired typically for short durations, can lead to transactions of over USD 250 billion over the long term, the report by the consultancy firm BCG said.

The firm said gig economy is not a new concept but has seen greater adoption following the advent of technology.

A few years ago, when concerns were being raised about a 'jobless' growth, the government had pointed to the growth in gig economy jobs.

In the short-to-medium term, nearly 24 million jobs in skilled, semi-skilled and shared services roles could be delivered via gig economy, including nearly 3 million shared services roles and around 8.5 million roles meeting household demand, it said.

A majority 70 million 'gigable jobs' are in the construction, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and personal services sectors, it said adding that these will be primarily driven by small business and household demand.

The consultancy said its estimates are based on a detailed mapping of job-types across industry sectors to identify opportunity areas and barriers to unlocking demand for gig-based services.

The potential of the gig economy was determined using interviews with corporations, including large corporations and medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), a survey of over 600 urban households, and inputs from industry experts.

Over the long term, there will be around 35 million skilled and semi-skilled jobs across sectors, it added.

The report added that five million jobs can get delivered via shared services roles like facility management, transportation, and accounting, and 12 million can arise from household demand for services, while 37 million unskilled jobs can come from across various sectors of the economy.

The gig economy could create about one million net new jobs over the next two-three years by aligning near-term incentives of employers and workers, it said.

It said gig workers are typically younger, work fewer hours a day, are relatively less educated, and more often serve as secondary contributors to household income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inquiry panel submits reports on 2 hospital fires to Guj CM

The Justice Retd D A Mehta Commission appointed by the Gujarat government to probe fire incidents in two hospitals last year which killed 13 coronavirus patients submitted its report to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.The fires took ...

Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round

Stoke City have withdrawn from the womens FA Cup before their second round match due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA said on Tuesday. Stoke, who play in the third tier, were set to play Wem Town Ladies but are unable ...

As cases rise, Guj extends night curfew in 4 cities by 15 days

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in force in four cities by another 15 days till April 15.The night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will now remain effective between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15, an...

Estonia prolongs COVID-19 curbs by 2 weeks to April 25

Estonia on Tuesday extended all COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks until April 25, and said travellers arriving from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland would now need to isolate for 10 days. The government said the extension applied to measures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021