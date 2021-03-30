PDIL pays interim dividend of Rs 6.93 cr to govt for FY21

State-run Project and Development India Ltd (PDIL) on Tuesday paid to the government a dividend cheque of Rs 9.55 crore for 2019-20 and interim dividend of Rs 6.93 crore for 2020-21.

PDIL Director Finance D S Sudhakar Ramaiah handed over the cheque to Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda in the presence of senior ministry officials, an official statement said.

Advertisement

PDIL has achieved the highest ever financial performance in 2019-20 fiscal with revenue from operations at Rs 133.01 crore, total income at Rs 142.16 crore, and profit after tax at Rs 31.83 crore.

PDIL is presently providing PMC services for three major projects of HURL, Talcher project and executing various other Work Orders in Oil and Gas sectors.

PDIL is a premier design engineering and consultancy organization which provides services viz pre-project activities, project management consultancy, design and engineering and quality assurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)