Left Menu

PDIL pays interim dividend of Rs 6.93 cr to govt for FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:47 IST
PDIL pays interim dividend of Rs 6.93 cr to govt for FY21

State-run Project and Development India Ltd (PDIL) on Tuesday paid to the government a dividend cheque of Rs 9.55 crore for 2019-20 and interim dividend of Rs 6.93 crore for 2020-21.

PDIL Director Finance D S Sudhakar Ramaiah handed over the cheque to Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda in the presence of senior ministry officials, an official statement said.

PDIL has achieved the highest ever financial performance in 2019-20 fiscal with revenue from operations at Rs 133.01 crore, total income at Rs 142.16 crore, and profit after tax at Rs 31.83 crore.

PDIL is presently providing PMC services for three major projects of HURL, Talcher project and executing various other Work Orders in Oil and Gas sectors.

PDIL is a premier design engineering and consultancy organization which provides services viz pre-project activities, project management consultancy, design and engineering and quality assurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IRB Infra closes FY21 with Rs 5,004 cr contracts

IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB on Tuesday said it has won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh,...

Jaishankar calls on Tajikistan President; discusses expanding bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon here and discussed expanding bilateral economic and development cooperation.Jaishankar, who is in Tajikistans capital Dushanbe to attend the 9th ...

Inquiry panel submits reports on 2 hospital fires to Guj CM

The Justice Retd D A Mehta Commission appointed by the Gujarat government to probe fire incidents in two hospitals last year which killed 13 coronavirus patients submitted its report to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.The fires took ...

Soccer-Stoke withdraw from women's FA Cup ahead of second round

Stoke City have withdrawn from the womens FA Cup before their second round match due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA said on Tuesday. Stoke, who play in the third tier, were set to play Wem Town Ladies but are unable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021