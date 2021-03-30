Over 6.24 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.24 crore with 12,94,979 jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 6,24,08,333 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Tuesday, according to a provisional report.

These include 82,00,007 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 52,07,368 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 90,08,905 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 37,70,603 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

In addition, 2,90,20,989 beneficiaries more than 60 years old received the first dose and 36,899 in the same age bracket got the second dose as well.

As many as 71,58,657 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities were administered the first dose, while 4,905 people in this category received the second dose as well.

Total 12,94,979 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the seventy-fourth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Out of which 11,77,160 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,17,819 beneficiaries received the second, the ministry said, citing a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The 11,77,160 beneficiaries who received the first dose on Tuesday include 8,01,732 aged above 60 and 2,86,174 aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The 1,17,819 individuals who received the second dose include 35,316 people aged above 60 years and 4,500 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

