PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 31

British trade minister Liz Truss has called for the world to "get tough with China" as part of a shake-up of the global trading regime which she claims is "stuck in the 1990s". British Finance minister Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng have taken the unusual step of writing an open letter to companies defending their decision to drop the UK government's industrial strategy.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Banks face regulators' scrutiny on handling of Archegos fire sale https://on.ft.com/3sDtl5y UK calls for world to 'get tough' with China as part of global trade shake-up https://on.ft.com/3m4y5P4

UK ministers write to business to defend scrapping industrial strategy https://on.ft.com/3rDxEMI Overview

