Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

Indonesia's transport ministry said on Wednesday it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.

A news conference to discuss the find will be held at 1100 local time (0400 GMT), according to an media invitation from the ministry sent to reporters.

