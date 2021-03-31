Left Menu

Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

Indonesia's transport ministry said on Wednesday it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board. A news conference to discuss the find will be held at 1100 local time (0400 GMT), according to an media invitation from the ministry sent to reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 07:30 IST
Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

Indonesia's transport ministry said on Wednesday it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.

A news conference to discuss the find will be held at 1100 local time (0400 GMT), according to an media invitation from the ministry sent to reporters. A navy spokesman, La Ode Muhamad Holib, told Reuters that the CVR was found on Wednesday. A ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on whether it was in good condition.

Divers found the casing and beacon of the CVR from the 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 within days of the crash but had spent nearly three months searching for the memory unit in relatively shallow but muddy waters that sometimes attract strong currents. It took a similar amount of time to recover the CVR of the Lion Air 737 MAX that crashed in nearby waters in 2018.

A preliminary report by investigators into the Sriwijaya crash said the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust that eventually led the plane into a sharp roll and then a final dive into the sea. That report included information from the plane's other "black box", the flight data recorder, which was recovered soon after the crash. The CVR could help investigators understand the actions taken by the pilots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks poised for first monthly loss since Oct on bond rout

Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery. MSCIs broadest in...

Biden announces additional actions to respond to anti-Asian violence

US President Joe Biden has announced additional actions to respond to the violence and xenophobia perpetrated against Asian Americans.The announcements on Tuesday include reinstating and reinvigorating the White House Initiative on Asian Am...

World Bank upgrades Russian economic outlook

The World Bank has upgraded economic forecasts for Russia but warned that planned fiscal consolidation will hamper the countrys economic growth, the global body said on Wednesday. The Russian economy suffered its sharpest contraction in 11 ...

Indonesia recovers cockpit voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

Indonesias transport ministry said on Wednesday it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder CVR of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.A news conference to disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021