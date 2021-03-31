Left Menu

China manufacturing rebounds in March amid tech, virus risks

A monthly index of manufacturing issued by the Chinas statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from Februarys 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. In March, a measure of new export orders rebounded to growth, registering 51.2, up from Februarys 48.8, according to the China Federation of Logistics Purchasing.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:36 IST
China's factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose, a survey showed Wednesday. A monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China's statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February's 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. Chinese manufacturing has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to recover. In March, a measure of new export orders rebounded to growth, registering 51.2, up from February's 48.8, according to the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing. The index of total new orders rose to 53.6 from 51.5. “We see this rebound as a fragile one,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report. She pointed to risks including US sanctions on Chinese technology companies and renewed anti-virus measures abroad.

