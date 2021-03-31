Left Menu

10CRIC has announced international cricket star and IPL legend Chris Gayle as their new brand ambassador

PTI | Willemstad | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:56 IST
10CRIC has announced international cricket star and IPL legend Chris Gayle as their new brand ambassador

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universe Boss will be the face of the brand for the next 2 years and it reinstates 10CRIC's position as a leading cricket betting brand in India. The spokesman of the brand said: ''We are over the moon with the fact Chris has agreed to promote our brand, we see in him the perfect match to represent the 10CRIC values – he is a winner, full of fun and always aims to please and surprise his fans. This is what 10CRIC is all about and we hope that through the image of Chris Gayle we will be able to introduce the brand to an even wider audience of cricket passionates looking to have fun while watching cricket''. There is a lot in store for the customers, ranging from exclusive welcome offers and cracking cricket promotions and odds to special Boss Boosts and over 1,300 of the most exciting casino games. All that helps every 10CRIC customer to Boss The Betting in their own unique way.

• The best cricket action from all around the world • Unbeatable odds on 60+ sports • Unrivalled cricket offers • The mobile-friendly site, guaranteeing a great user experience • The first-class app, offering 24/7 action • A wide range of safe and easy payment options • 10CRIC World blog with fresh weekly content • Over 1,000 slot games, including the best Indian-themed ones • A rich variety of Andar Bahar and Teen Patti games • Almost 100 Live Casino games • Unparalleled ₹75,000 Casino Welcome Pack Chris Gayle quote: ''I am very happy to be representing 10CRIC and looking forward to many exciting projects during our collaboration over the next 2 years, and hopefully beyond that. I am impressed with how much they care about the cricket fans and with the way they have built such an incredible product that provides so much fun and entertainment'' About ENV Media LTD Founded in 2019, ENV Media's core expertise lies in lead generation and performance marketing in the iGaming vertical. Their sites are directed at educating and encouraging the Indian bettors to bet safely and responsibly, whether it is on sports, casino games of skill, or games of luck.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTfbHH0YlGA Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477333/10CRIC_Chris_Gayle.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477334/10CRIC_Chris_Gayle.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling and Wilson Solar US arm bags Rs 890 cr order

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said that its US arm has bagged Rs 890 cr order in the pacific north-west region of the US.Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc SWSS, the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited SWSL, ha...

Barty, Medvedev rise to challenge on tough day at Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka clearly labored in the final set of her match. Frances Tiafoe seemed to barely have the energy needed to reach the post-match handshake.Conditions were tough at the Miami Open.The top seeds, however, were up to the challenge...

School in Texas to be named after Indian-American trailblazer Sonal Bhuchar

An elementary school in the US state of Texas will be named after an Indian-American trailblazer Sonal Bhucher so that her legacy in education and philanthropy continues for generations to come, according to a statement.The Fort Bend Indepe...

India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 infections, 354 deaths

India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. With these additional cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,21,49,33...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021