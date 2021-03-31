10CRIC has announced international cricket star and IPL legend Chris Gayle as their new brand ambassador

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universe Boss will be the face of the brand for the next 2 years and it reinstates 10CRIC's position as a leading cricket betting brand in India. The spokesman of the brand said: ''We are over the moon with the fact Chris has agreed to promote our brand, we see in him the perfect match to represent the 10CRIC values – he is a winner, full of fun and always aims to please and surprise his fans. This is what 10CRIC is all about and we hope that through the image of Chris Gayle we will be able to introduce the brand to an even wider audience of cricket passionates looking to have fun while watching cricket''. There is a lot in store for the customers, ranging from exclusive welcome offers and cracking cricket promotions and odds to special Boss Boosts and over 1,300 of the most exciting casino games. All that helps every 10CRIC customer to Boss The Betting in their own unique way.

• The best cricket action from all around the world • Unbeatable odds on 60+ sports • Unrivalled cricket offers • The mobile-friendly site, guaranteeing a great user experience • The first-class app, offering 24/7 action • A wide range of safe and easy payment options • 10CRIC World blog with fresh weekly content • Over 1,000 slot games, including the best Indian-themed ones • A rich variety of Andar Bahar and Teen Patti games • Almost 100 Live Casino games • Unparalleled ₹75,000 Casino Welcome Pack Chris Gayle quote: ''I am very happy to be representing 10CRIC and looking forward to many exciting projects during our collaboration over the next 2 years, and hopefully beyond that. I am impressed with how much they care about the cricket fans and with the way they have built such an incredible product that provides so much fun and entertainment'' About ENV Media LTD Founded in 2019, ENV Media's core expertise lies in lead generation and performance marketing in the iGaming vertical. Their sites are directed at educating and encouraging the Indian bettors to bet safely and responsibly, whether it is on sports, casino games of skill, or games of luck.

