Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients evacuated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the ICU of the Safdarjung Hospital here following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said. No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 am, they said. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

