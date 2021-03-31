DCGI extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months

DCGI extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 monthsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 10:51 IST
India's drug regulator DCGI has extended the shelf life of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, from six to nine months from its manufacturing date.
In a letter to the Serum Institute of India, Drugs Controller General of India V G Somani said the SII is permitted to apply the shelf life of nine months to unlabelled vials available on hand.
Shelf life is the length of time for which an item remains fit for use.
The DCGI said it has no objection in respect of 'Extension of Shelf Life of Covishield Vaccine' in multi-dose glass vial (10 dose-5ml) from six months to nine months.
''You are permitted to apply the shelf life of nine months to unlabelled vials available on hand, subject to the condition that the details of such stock, batch-wise, shall be submitted to this office and Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli,'' Somani said in the letter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt places new purchase order with SII for 10 crore doses of Covishield vaccine
No concern regard to Covishield, inoculation program to run with full rigour: Centre
No signal of concern regarding use of Covishield vaccine in India: Govt
Govt revises interval between 2 doses of Covishield, can be taken between 4-8 weeks
SII seeks Govt's nod to give 50L Covishield doses to UK, says won't affect India's vaccination drive