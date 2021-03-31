BRIEF-Analysis of cockpit voice recorder from fallen Sriwijaya jet will take 3 days to a week - Indonesia investigator

BRIEF-Analysis of cockpit voice recorder from fallen Sriwijaya jet will take 3 days to a week - Indonesia investigatorReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:24 IST
Indonesia transport minister says CVR from crashed Sriwijaya air-jet found late Tuesday. Head of Indonesia national transportation safety committee (knkt) says CVR analysis will take "3 days to 1 week".Indonesia navy official says CVR was found under 1 meter of mud
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)