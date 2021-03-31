UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.3% in Q4

UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.3% in Q4Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:36 IST
Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, compared with an earlier estimate of 1.0% growth.
