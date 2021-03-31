UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide saysReuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:37 IST
British house price growth slowed down this month with prices rising by 5.7% compared with March 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
In February, prices had risen by an annual 6.9%, based on Nationwide's measure.
