Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure shares climb nearly 9 pc after two highway projects wins

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday jumped nearly 9 per cent after the company said it has won highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total value of project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.The stock gained 8.65 per cent to Rs 112.30 on BSE.On NSE, it jumped 8.41 per cent to Rs 112.10.With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the companys footprints have now been spread to 10 states across India, it said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:39 IST
IRB Infrastructure shares climb nearly 9 pc after two highway projects wins

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday jumped nearly 9 per cent after the company said it has won highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total value of project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.

The stock gained 8.65 per cent to Rs 112.30 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 8.41 per cent to Rs 112.10.

With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the company's footprints have now been spread to 10 states across India, it said on Tuesday. ''IRB Infra closes FY21 with project wins of Rs 5,004 crore, including two new projects... IRB has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a BOT (build, operate, transfer) project in West Bengal and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in Himachal Pradesh,'' the company said in a statement. The company said it received letter of award (LOA) for BOT project in West Bengal involving 6 laning of Dankuni-Palsit stretch of 63.38 km of NH-19 with the project cost of Rs 2,421 crore.

It said it has also emerged as a preferred bidder for HAM Project in Himachal Pradesh involving 4 laning of 28.700 km stretch on Pathankot Mandi section of the NH-20 (New NH-154) with bid project cost of Rs 828 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...

One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

The topical color was yellow on Wednesday. The plan is to convert that to gold.Olympic champion and rugby sevens player Charlotte Caslick was one of 10 Australian athletes who unveiled their Olympic team uniforms at a launch with the iconic...

Facebook to curb hate speech as Indian states go to polls

Facebook Inc said it was taking steps to combat hate speech and misinformation in India as the worlds biggest democracy started its months-long multi-phase elections in four big states. We recognize that there are certain types of content, ...

UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

British house prices growth slowed more than expected in March ahead of a previously planned end to a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.House prices fell by a monthly 0.2, slowing the pace of their annual incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021