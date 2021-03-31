UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

British house price growth slowed down this month with prices rising by 5.7% compared with March 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

In February, prices had risen by an annual 6.9%, based on Nationwide's measure. In March alone, prices fell by 0.2% compared with a month-on-month rise of 0.7% in February.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to rise of 6.4% in annual terms and a 0.4% monthly increase. Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on March 3 that he would extend a tax break for buyers of residential properties and the launch of a new mortgage guarantee scheme.

Sunak introduced the tax cut last year as part of his emergency measures to help the economy cope with the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for bigger homes after the experience of lockdown has also drive a surge in activity in Britain's housing market since last spring.

