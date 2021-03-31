Indian SMBs Share a Greater Positive Outlook than the World

2021 Working Capital Survey by C2FO has insights for India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As India approaches a new financial year 2021-22, a C2FO worldwide survey of more than 6,700 leaders of small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) found surprising alignment in terms of access to liquidity, the cost of borrowing and their outlooks for the future. The 2021 Working Capital Survey was conducted with an objective to measure financial health and outlooks for SMBs in countries around the world. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), after a global growth contraction of -3.5% in 2020, the global economy is projected to grow 5.5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. The IMF has pegged India to be the fastest-growing economy in the world in the upcoming two financial years, with a projected growth of 11.5% in 2021 and 6.8% in 2022. However, the strength of the recovery is projected to vary significantly across different countries, depending on policy action and health care access. As COVID-19 gripped the world’s economy in early 2020, governments launched stimulus programs to aid individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic. While respondents globally echoed uncertainty, there is optimism for SMBs. Despite the challenges of 2020, overall optimism among respondents about their future business prospects was fairly strong - averaging 6.5 on a scale of one to 10. The Indian respondents rated this at 7.5. This universally positive outlook of successful companies using tenacity and grit to adapt to ever-shifting operating models, evolving consumer demands and supply chain disruptions is evident. While the need for cash has increased in light of the pandemic, that demand has been concentrated among limited funding sources, including the new government lending facilities. In India, the Union budget had shown a strong focus on digital transformation and economic growth after the market recession caused by COVID-19. This is expected to help in terms of business ease and the insolvency mechanism as well as easing requirements for start-up funding. Further, India’s mega INR 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced in May 2020 ranked among the most substantial in the world after the financial packages announced by the United States (13% of its GDP) and by Japan (over 21% of its GDP). Rising borrowing costs illustrate a chasm between the haves and the have-nots in the global marketplace, a certain segment of SMBs do not have access to capital markets like larger corporations do. Government support played a big role in helping businesses endure the pandemic, as 42% of worldwide survey respondents confirmed they received or had applied for funding from government programs including loans, tax breaks, and money to pay workers. In India, about 50% of the respondents have sought government support, with a majority receiving benefits. These percentages speak to the profound impact of the pandemic and on governments’ roles in propping up their economies. Economic instability and uncertainty about customer orders were seen as the biggest challenges fueled by the economic crisis that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. India ranked second on the list of countries most troubled by economic instability at 61%, behind Turkey (73%). Spain (56%), Australia (54%), and USA (50%) were other countries that figured in the Top 5. Across 16 countries worldwide, the vast majority of survey respondents said they do not lack options in securing liquidity. They cited a wide range of funding sources, including revolving lines of credit, asset-backed loans, factoring, government support and supply chain finance. The preferred choices for a business to finance itself included modes like revolving bank line of credit (cash credit/overdraft), supply chain financing, factoring of invoices, cash flow from operations and private funding. While some businesses looked for government support, they also indicated exploring options like asset-backed loans, invoice discounting (loan in which accounts receivables are used as collateral) and peer lending. An average of 87% of respondents across 16 countries said they have enough liquidity for the next six months. In India, about 92% of the respondents stated having access to all the liquidity (i.e. cash flow) needed to run their business for the next 6 months. The most significant challenges in 2020 for securing financing for business in the last year for Indian business were in areas of high-interest rates, difficulty in obtaining a loan from traditional banking partners, difficulty in obtaining financing due to decreasing revenue, and inflexible and time-consuming processes to obtain cash from other sources. When trying a new source of financing, respondents placed importance on considering interest rates, amount of funds made available, flexibility and transparency of terms and speed of approval, while other factors like ease of use/management, financing provider trust and reputation, personal connection with a financing provider and whether the source of funds was secured or unsecured also figured. Government-backed loans have been and will continue to be critical to the immediate survival of SMBs. However, alternative sources of funding and working capital solutions such as early payment on approved invoices will be the key to businesses’ long-term success. As SMBs shift their focus from survival to recovery, optimism for the future typically grows. Just like in previous economic cycles, that optimism should continue, provided the growing demand for liquidity can be met with access to affordable working capital. To read the white paper report summarizing the global findings of C2FO’s 2021 Working Capital Survey, click here. About C2FO C2FO is the world’s largest platform for working capital. We serve over one million businesses representing $10.5 trillion in annual sales across more than 180 countries. Our online platform connects more than $125 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable. Whether you need working capital or have excess working capital, Name Your Rate™, and the C2FO platform will match your request in seconds. You can accelerate or extend AP or AR on demand, providing you, your customers and your suppliers’ greater control over cash flow. You can also utilize AR financing and other data-driven funding options. C2FO is working capital, working for everyone. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to grow. To learn more, please visit C2FO.com. Image: 2021 Working Capital Survey by C2FO - Upbeat Sentiments from India PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)