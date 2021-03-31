Left Menu

Tredence Named as a Contender in AI Services by Independent Research Firm

We believe that this acknowledgment underscores Tredences ability to help enterprises adapt to market-shifts through the convergence of business analytics, data science, and engineering, said ShubBhowmick, Chief Executive Officer, Tredence.I think the Forrester report noting that Tredence could be a dark horse is a validation of our Business Outcomes First approach, that ensures we not only develop AI solutions but also operationalize them for increased last mile adoption.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:57 IST
Tredence Named as a Contender in AI Services by Independent Research Firm

Tredence’s approach to humanize, solutionize and operationalize AI is recognized in the analyst report Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Tredence, a leading AI engineering and analytics company, has been named as a ‘contender’ in “The Forrester WaveTM: AI Consultancies, Q1 2021”.

Forrester evaluated Tredence and twelve other vendors across 26 criteria grouped into three main categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Tredence received the highest possible score in the deployments criterion.

In Tredence's vendor profile, the report states that, "A strong focus on turning mundane operations (manual labeling and eCommerce personalization) into intelligent strategic capabilities (conversational insight, inventory, and fulfillment impact on personalization) cannot be underemphasized or ignored. Tredence's pathway to humanize and operationalize AI puts them on solid footing to do so. Clients felt Tredence exceeded their expectations with talent and the ability to execute flawlessly." "AI offers significant economic and societal benefits. At a time when businesses are increasingly relying on AI for last-mile adoption of insights, we are delighted to be recognized as a contender in The Q1 2021 Forrester Wave™ for AI consultancies.

“I think the Forrester report noting that “Tredence could be a dark horse” is a validation of our ‘Business Outcomes First’ approach, that ensures we not only develop AI solutions but also operationalize them for increased last mile adoption. We’re determined to continue helping our clients unlock business value from data, design, and build enterprise-grade AI solutions. To achieve this, we are collaborating with the start-up ecosystems, academia and setting up co-innovation models for clients to accelerate and set new industry benchmarks,” said Soumendra Mohanty, COO, and Chief Innovation Officer, Tredence.

Tredence is doubling down its investments in AI innovation through Tredence Studio to help clients adapt to disruptive market shifts. With 30+ pre-built AI accelerators the studio currently manages the overall innovation funnel for the organization that moves employee ideas into resourceful client solutions.

About Tredence Tredence is an AI engineering and analytics company that focuses on transforming last mile delivery of insights into actions by uniting its strengths in business analytics, data science, and software engineering. The largest companies across industries are engaging with Tredence and deploying its prediction and optimization solutions at scale – empowering end-users to improve decision making. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company serves clients in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and SE Asia. Learn more at www.tredence.com or follow us.

