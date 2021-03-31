Left Menu

A PR and marketing professional, Anirudh Yogi register his name across the globe as the top digital marketer and strategist. Understanding the marketing culture and consumer behaviour, Anirudh has founded Drag Media which caters to all the business needs of influential personalities and international clients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:19 IST
Anirudh Yogi manifests a thriving online business demeanor
New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ThePRTree): A PR and marketing professional, Anirudh Yogi register his name across the globe as the top digital marketer and strategist. Understanding the marketing culture and consumer behaviour, Anirudh has founded Drag Media which caters to all the business needs of influential personalities and international clients. A business can touch horizons with the appropriate strategy, while the wrong strategy can bring it down in no time. Strategies are a focal point for running a business, but accurate strategies are the most important aspect to take your business to the next level. Anirudh Yogi is the person to work with when it comes to drawing up the right plans for the growth and development of your business.

Born and raised in Kota, India, Anirudh Yogi is an entrepreneur, digital marketer, brand strategist, and PR specialist. He carved his path from being an engineer to a brand specialist at the age of 23, achieving the milestone that only a few are able to reach. He has made it possible for everyone to gain an online presence, exercise their results-oriented strategies and increase their brand recognition with extra attention. Laying the foundation of Drag Media, Anirudh deals in particular with the construction of strategies, an adaptation of marketing culture, consumer behaviour, and over-communication. The plans and tasks formed have helped the company operate smoothly and grow both online and offline. It uses the advanced tools and strategies needed to boost your business and outperform the market. Customizing brand manoeuvres as per needs is another area that it deals with. The company is expanding at a strong pace and has served thousands of clients to date.

Building reliable strategies, he has made a brand that businesses can trust on. They can take a good hold of the market under his guidance. He has shown that investing time in yourself for learning is the most immeasurable investment you can make, and the best asset is your mind and self-confidence. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

