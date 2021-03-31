Welspun One Logistics Parks launches integrated online platform for land owners, brokers

Welspun One Logistics Parks on Wednesday launched a first-of-its kind integrated online platform for land owners and brokers, which is aimed at digitisation of the land buying and leasing process in the industrial real estate sector.

At present, the process of lead generation in the warehousing and logistics sector is confined to traditional modes of communication.

Advertisement

The introduction of 'Partner Portal' is a major step forward bringing about digitisation in the industry, and is in line with initiatives like 'Digital India' where there is an increasing emphasis on creating online infrastructure, Welspun One Logistics Parks said in a release.

The platform has already seen active participation from several users through the pilot launch phase, which took approximately ten months to perfect, it said.

The category II alternative investment fund, Welspun One Logistics Parks, is an integrated funding, development and asset management platform and is backed by the Welspun Group.

The launch of 'Partner Portal' is aimed at creating a transparent and efficient mechanism that will enable sharing of leads and create a direct communication channel with Welspun One's land buying and leasing teams, it said.

“High internet penetration and adoption of technology has accelerated digitisation across verticals. The industry needs a seamless platform to eliminate outdated and lengthy processes involved in land and leasing transactions.

“With our distinctive, tech-enabled offering - the 'Partner Portal', we aim to build a high level of transparency, seamless communication, and timely updates through a single, online channel,” said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

All the leads fed into the channel are evaluated under a CRM that allows us to sort deals faster and help focus the efforts of the real rainmakers of the industry, our broker community, he added.

The platform can be availed by landowners, brokers, customers and international property consultants (IPCs) by simply registering on the company 's Partner Portal section and following the subsequent processes.

With real-time data available, the portal can be accessed by handheld devices, laptops and desktops. Intending to ease the process further, Welspun One is also planning to develop a mobile app of the same, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)