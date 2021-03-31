Effective April 1, 2021: itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions will operate as NTT DATA Business Solutions

Rebranding as NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA’s global growth initiative Bielefeld/Hyderabad, March 31, 2021 – itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of SAP’s largest partners globally, which generated annual sales of some 1.072 billion euros in calendar year 2020 with SAP-centric consulting, managed and co-innovation services, will operate under the new company name NTT DATA Business Solutions as of April 1. The previous separate branding will be transformed to match the NTT DATA branding. The rebranding of the company forms part of a major global growth and branding initiative conducted by NTT DATA. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG will remain a stand-alone company with headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, the NTT DATA Business Solutions group will operate in the market independently. Headed by CEO Norbert Rotter, the executive board and management will continue their responsibilities as before. All contracts with customers, partners and service providers associated with the group will stay valid. “Together with NTT DATA, one of the globally most successful IT service providers, we are opening a new chapter in our corporate history today,” says Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions, “that will further increase our visibility. At the same time, our main focus remains on being the globally leading SAP partner and reseller to the SME sector. With the power of NTT DATA, we will make further inroads into the large enterprise market as well. I am sure that the well-respected NTT DATA brand will help us to be more successful and well-known worldwide. We will also attract more high potentials to start their international career at NTT DATA Business Solutions.” Global branding initiative within NTT DATA group starting April 1 “We have taken another major step towards global brand integration,” says Kaz Nishihata, Senior Executive Vice President & Representative Director, NTT DATA. “I believe that strengthening the NTT DATA brand will allow us to provide high-quality services more broadly to clients throughout the world and achieve business growth. As NTT DATA grows to become a TOP 5 IT service provider, NTT DATA Business Solutions will play an important role by strengthening and enhancing its SAP-centric business solution offerings.” SAP expertise and aspirations documented in the mission statement: We Transform. SAP® Solutions into Value NTT DATA Business Solutions offers customers and institutions an extensive portfolio comprised of consulting, managed and co-innovation services based on SAP® products and solutions. With offices in 30 countries currently, NTT DATA Business Solutions helps customers in their transformation to become an intelligent enterprise. NTT DATA Business Solutions is one of a few Platinum Partners of SAP and part of the SAP PartnerEdge® program and runs five data centers of its own. NTT DATA Business Solutions is leading the field globally in the implementation of SAP S/4HANA® and in assisting customers with their systems transformation. To date, NTT DATA Business Solutions has realized, or is currently implementing, more than 460 SAP S/4HANA projects. Karl Fahrbach, Chief Partner Officer at SAP said: “Our recent offering RISE with SAP demonstrates the immersive collaboration with partners at SAP. Our ecosystem of partners is key to achieving our ambitious goal, and partners like NTT DATA Business Solutions testify effectively to the power of long-term side-by-side business collaboration.” “Guaranteeing significant added value and success along all transformation processes and meeting our clients´ individual requirements is our highest aim,” explains CEO Norbert Rotter. “The new mission statement expresses the aspirations of NTT DATA Business Solutions succinctly: We Transform. SAP® Solutions into Value.” Sanjeev Deshpande, MD & CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions India said “As a member of global NTT DATA family, we will be able to serve our customers with all SAP related topics and beyond. With enhanced portfolio from the group, we will be able to partner with our customers in their digital transformation journey more completely. We expect our business to grow in an accelerated fashion in next few months due to this rebranding.

As a direct result of anticipated growth, we will be able to generate more employment in next few quarters. The new brand name will help us further consolidate our position as one of the great places to work.” Following on from the intensification of the collaboration between NTT and SAP SE put into effect last year, all parties now welcome the current branding initiative. Not only will NTT DATA Business Solutions benefit from joining the NTT DATA branding in the domestic SME market, it will also help it to attract potential large enterprise customers due to the high profile of the NTT brand. About NTT DATA Business Solutions NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and with close ties to SAP and other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success.

NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 10,000 people in 30 countries. In 2020 the company achieved a total turnover of 1.072 billion euros. About NTT DATA NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

