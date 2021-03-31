UST's BlueConch Technologies Opens New Delivery Center in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

- The new center will pave the way for growing customer needs in product and platform engineering services AHMEDABAD, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueConch Technologies, the product and platform engineering services arm of UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the opening of a new delivery center in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as an expansion of its multiple global delivery centers and hub in Pune, India. The new center will allow UST to accommodate growing customer demand for product and platform engineering services. The new facility in Ahmedabad is centrally located, equipped with world-class amenities, and is designed to provide a convenient and smart workplace experience to all its employees. With its fast-paced, global product engineering services, UST BlueConch Technologies will make strategic investments in India and abroad to scale its technology and engineering talent base.

Speaking on this occasion, S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch Technologies, said, ''We are pleased to expand our geographic reach in India and attract top talent across the country. The addition of several new customers to our portfolio this year has led to an increased demand for highly skilled software and hardware engineers to augment our global workforce. The digital, engineering, and technology ecosystem in Ahmedabad and neighboring areas is rapidly growing and we are eager to build a strong Center of Excellence in Gujarat. UST BlueConch Technologies offers specialized product engineering services to global technology companies by providing an easy and enriching engineering experience for our customers while promoting an entrepreneurial and high-performance culture at our workplace.'' ''At UST, we are enormously excited about expanding our company's products and platform engineering business to a new location which not only fits our strategic needs but gives us a fresh, new landscape for building on more than 20 years of experience,'' said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST. ''This move is a testament to the growth and success our company has experienced since its inception in 1999 and marks a milestone to UST's long history of serving customers and transforming lives across the world.'' The new delivery center in Ahmedabad will drive UST BlueConch Technologies' global delivery and continue to advance its growth through digital innovations.

About UST BlueConch Technologies BlueConch Technologies, of UST, specializes in products and platform engineering services, delivering an elevated digital experience to their customers' user communities. Over the past 24 years, they have delivered over 200 commercial grade products and platforms across domains including healthcare, hospitality, logistics, retail, fintech, and technology. BlueConch Technologies' team of over 1000+ highly skilled technology and product specialists engineer world class products and platforms working in an environment that promotes innovation, hi-touch and hyper-agility. Visit us at https://www.blueconchtech.com/ About UST For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations-delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

