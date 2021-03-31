Spain says digital vaccine certificates to be ready in June at latest

Spain says digital vaccine certificates to be ready in June at latestReuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:57 IST
Spain expects digital vaccine certificates that would ease travels within the European Union would be ready in June at the latest, foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday in a radio interview.
Faced with a pandemic that has killed more than 900,000 people in Europe and thrust the continent into its deepest recession, EU leaders agreed last month to work on vaccine certificates to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been severely hurt by the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- European Union
- Gonzalez Laya
- Europe
ALSO READ
Pedri makes it to Spain's senior national team for 1st time
Spain's AstraZeneca suspension will not alter vaccination calendar, minister says
Head of Spain's supervisor CNMV sees a record 6 IPOs in Spain 2021
10 hospitalized in Canaries after Spain rescues migrant boat
Head of Spain's supervisor CNMV sees a record 6 IPOs in Spain in 2021