Spain says digital vaccine certificates to be ready in June at latest

Spain expects digital vaccine certificates that would ease travels within the European Union would be ready in June at the latest, foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday in a radio interview.

Faced with a pandemic that has killed more than 900,000 people in Europe and thrust the continent into its deepest recession, EU leaders agreed last month to work on vaccine certificates to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been severely hurt by the pandemic.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)