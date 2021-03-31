European stocks near record high; Deliveroo tumbles in debut

European stocks held steady on Wednesday, trading marginally below all-time highs, while investors maintained a cautious stance after food delivery company Deliveroo's lackluster London debut and a slew of corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% by 0817 GMT, on course to end March with a 6.5% raise and the first quarter with an 8.1% gain. Shares in Deliveroo opened well below the price of their initial public offering and fell as much as 30% to 275 pence. The company priced its initial public offering at 390 pence per share, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds ($10.5 billion).

Continental peers Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero fell 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively. H&M slipped 1.2% after the Swedish retailer reported a quarterly loss and said it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting.

Credit Suisse extended losses for a third day on worries its losses linked to the downfall of Archegos Capital, which defaulted on margin calls earlier this week. French business IT services provider Capgemini rose 1.9% after it raised its medium-term margin targets.

