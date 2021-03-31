Zoko raises USD 1.4 mn from Y Combinator, Binny Bansal's family office, others

Tech platform Zoko on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.4 million (about Rs 10.2 crore) in seed funding from Y Combinator and marquee angel investors like Ryan Hoover and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal's family office.

This new round of funding will be used to bolster the company's engineering and develop training content in several languages that help more customers use the company's product, a statement said. The areas that the company will focus on include platform integrations, geographical expansion, and new features, it added.

Zoko makes it easy for online merchants to conduct sales, marketing and customer support on messaging platform, WhatsApp. Zoko is among roughly 300 startups selected by Y Combinator for their Winter 2021 cohort. ''WhatsApp is the internet of India and we are enabling merchants to do business on this internet,'' Zoko CEO Arjun Paul said.

