Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, set for monthly loss on bond rout

"The 'term premium tantrum' mostly reflects investors requiring higher compensation for the now greater risks to portfolios presented by government bonds and inflation, in our view," Blackrock said. "This makes equities even more appealing than bonds in a multi-asset context – and suggests any further sell-offs in tech may present opportunities." Sentiment in Asia remained downbeat despite data showing China's factory activity expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in March while the country's services sector surged too. Chinese shares started in the red and deepened their losses, with the blue-chip index off 0.9%.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:08 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, set for monthly loss on bond rout

Asian stocks were on the backfoot on Wednesday while the safe-haven dollar held near a one-year high as Treasury yields resumed their upward march, hitting sentiment even as Chinese data underpinned signs of a solid global economic recovery. The lead for Europe was weaker too, with futures for eurostoxx 50, Germany's Dax and London's FTSE off 0.2% each. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were barely changed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan eased from a one-week high of 682.36 points to be last at 678.22 to drift further away from an all-time peak of 745.89 touched just last month. For the month so far, the index is down 2.2% to be on track for its first loss in five months. It is poised for its fourth consecutive quarterly gain though it would be the smallest increase since a 21% fall in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

"Markets are watching closely to gauge the damage and potential ripple effects caused by the Archegos Capital Management crisis," ANZ analysts wrote in a note. Some global banks are facing billions of dollars in losses after U.S. investment firm Archegos Capital Management LP defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed.

"For some this serves as a timely reminder that while pandemic risks are abating, financial market risks remain elevated," ANZ added. The risk-off mood lately has been set off by a surge in bond yields. U.S. Treasury yields skyrocketed 83 basis points just this quarter, the biggest increase in over a decade, making equity valuations look lofty particularly for major tech companies which have borne the brunt of the sell-off.

On Wednesday, 10-year Treasury yields rose as high as 1.746% from Tuesday's 1.708%. Analysts at Blackrock said they still liked tech stocks.

"Tech is a diverse sector and the driver of higher yields matters more than the rise itself," Blackrock said in a note to clients. "Our new nominal theme implies central banks will be slower to raise rates to curb inflation than in the past, supporting our pro-risk stance and preference for tech."

Over a 6-12 month period, Blackrock is "overweight" equities and "underweight" U.S. Treasuries, expecting a nominal increase in yields. "The 'term premium tantrum' mostly reflects investors requiring higher compensation for the now greater risks to portfolios presented by government bonds and inflation, in our view," Blackrock said.

"This makes equities even more appealing than bonds in a multi-asset context – and suggests any further sell-offs in tech may present opportunities." Sentiment in Asia remained downbeat despite data showing China's factory activity expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in March while the country's services sector surged too.

Chinese shares started in the red and deepened their losses, with the blue-chip index off 0.9%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.9% as the country's industrial output fell in February due to declines in the production of cars and electrical machinery.

Australia's benchmark index bucked the trend to be up 0.8% while New Zealand rose 0.9%. In foreign exchange markets, currencies were mostly a sea of red against the U.S. dollar which hit a one-year high of 110.48 against the yen as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will boost the U.S. economic recovery.

The dollar is on track for a third straight monthly rise against the yen and its biggest since end-2016. The dollar index held above 93 after surging as high as 93.357 on Tuesday. It has climbed from close to 90 at the start of March, on course for its best month since 2016.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 64 cents to $64.78 a barrel while U.S. crude added 57 cents to $61.12 barrel. Gold prices rose a touch to 1,686.2 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar.Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Na...

FOREX-Dollar hits fresh highs on U.S. recovery bets, yield support

The dollar hit a fresh one-year high versus the yen and multi-month peaks with other rivals on Wednesday as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead a global pandemic recovery. ...

Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change

Volkswagen AGs U.S. unit issued a false news release claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as Voltswagen of America in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the carmaker said. Volkswagen came u...

UP youth killed for smearing colour on woman on Holi

A 19-year-old man was killed for allegedly smearing colour on a distant female relative on Holi here, police said on Wednesday.The body of Durgesh Paswan with stab wounds on his back and chest was recovered on Tuesday from Chhotaki Seria vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021