HealthPlix raises USD 13.5 mn from Lightspeed, others

Health-tech platform HealthPlix on Wednesday said it has raised USD 13.5 million (over Rs 99 crore) as part of its ongoing Series B funding round, led by Lightspeed.

The round also saw participation from existing investors, JSW Ventures, Kalaari and Chiratae, a statement said.

HealthPlix plans to grow 5 times by expanding the doctor base in existing geographies, adding new towns and medicine specialties, and bolstering its team and product, it added.

HealthPlix offers solutions for doctor-patient interactions, making it easier for doctors to speed-up their practices, maintain patient records, offer remote consults and improve patient outcomes. It serves more than 12 million patients, supporting over 60,000 consultations daily across more than 15 specialities. ''Doctors are at the core of healthcare delivery, and at the core of a doctor's day is his interaction with the patient. These few minutes matter most. It is in this interaction that health decisions get made, diagnostic tests get prescribed, pharmaceutical brands get chosen, surgical procedures get planned, and hospital referrals get made,'' HealthPlix co-founder and CEO Sandeep Gudibanda said.

Raghuraj Sunder Raju, co-Founder of HealthPlix, said the company is doubling down its efforts to help doctors provide in-person or remote consultation to their patients using the same digital platform seamlessly. Doctors using HealthPlix save time and get a unified view of their patient's disease journey which aids their treatment decisions, he added.

