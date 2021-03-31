Left Menu

AfCFTA and UNDP partner to promote trade for Africa's recovery from COVID-19

“The AfCFTA is beyond a trade liberalizing instrument. It is an enabler of inclusive growth and sustainable development,” said Mr Wamkele Mene, who made the journey to New York for the historic occasion.

UNDP | New York | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:34 IST

The partnership will leverage UNDP’s presence in all African countries, working in close collaboration with other UN entities, and includes direct support to the AfCFTA Secretariat through a financial grant of US$3 million. Image Credit: ANI

The AfCFTA Secretariat and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a strategic partnership to promote trade as a stimulus for Africa's socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and as a driver of sustainable development particularly for women and youth in Africa, in line with the SDGs and Agenda 2063 common vision for the continent.

The agreement was sealed yesterday by the AfCFTA Secretary-General, H.E. Mr Wamkele Mene, accompanied by Ambassador Fatima Mohammed Kyari, Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations, and by the UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa.

"We must rebalance Africa's role in global trade. As African countries implement COVID-19 recovery plans, this collaboration with UNDP will drive momentum, on the ground in AfCFTA state parties, to ensure that women and youth are the leading beneficiaries of the AfCFTA."

The partnership will leverage UNDP's presence in all African countries, working in close collaboration with other UN entities, and includes direct support to the AfCFTA Secretariat through a financial grant of US$3 million. This will enhance AfCFTA Secretariat advocacy among policymakers, business, civil society, academia, youth and other stakeholders.

"UNDP is pleased to support the AfCFTA as a development enabler and accelerator that can move the continent beyond COVID-19 recovery, towards Africa We Want and the Sustainable Development Goals," emphasized Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa. "If we succeed, we will have contributed to creating stronger and more resilient inclusive and green economies in Africa characterized by rising incomes, jobs, more balanced trade, and better returns from Africa's natural resources"

Trade is recognized as a mean of implementation for the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 1963. The new collaboration aims to address inequalities, promote value addition and create jobs. As Africa trades more with itself, it will be essential to target critical hurdles faced in exporting within Africa such as SME export competitiveness; rules of origin; technical and product safety standards.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) - the world's largest free-trade area - started trading on 1 January 2021, creating a market of 1.2 billion people and the eighth economic bloc in the world with a $3-trillion combined GDP, that is expected to more than double by 2050.

The partnership signing is part of a two-day official visit to New York by the AfCFTA Secretariat Secretary-General. Since its launch, the AfCFTA has been ratified by 36 countries, and already possesses 90% of tariff offers and 34 services offers, which enables sound business and investment decisions in intra-African trade, strengthening accelerated action for trade as a means of implementation for Africa We Want, and for the SDGs.

