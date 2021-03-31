Left Menu

Japan's Hitachi acquires GlobalLogic for USD 9.6 billion

Tokyo-based Hitachi said the acquisition of the Silicon Valley company will strengthen Hitachis digital operations in a wide range of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility. The acquisition of GlobalLogic is part of Hitachis 2021 mid-term plan, which includes a commitment to invest 1 trillion yen USD 9 billion to strengthen the digital capabilities of the companys sprawling businesses.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:05 IST
Hitachi Ltd. is buying US digital engineering services company GlobalLogic Inc. for USD 9.6 billion, the Japanese industrial, electronic and construction conglomerate said Wednesday. Tokyo-based Hitachi said the acquisition of the Silicon Valley company will strengthen Hitachi's digital operations in a wide range of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility. It will speed up efforts in the “digital transformation” of railways, energy and health care systems that are core Hitachi businesses, it said. GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 professionals in 14 countries, operating design studios and software product engineering centers, with revenue expected to reach about $1.2 billion for fiscal 2021. “Together we will create new social, environmental and economic value for our globally expanding client companies and elevate QoL, or quality of life, for people through contributions to realize sustainable society,” said Hitachi Chief Executive Toshiaki Higashihara.

Hitachi shares plunged 7.3 per cent in Tokyo trading. The deal was expected to close by the end of July, subject to regulatory approval.

Companies around the world are working to adapt to the rapidly digital changes going on in various industries. The acquisition of GlobalLogic is part of Hitachi's 2021 mid-term plan, which includes a commitment to invest 1 trillion yen (USD 9 billion) to strengthen the digital capabilities of the company's sprawling businesses.

