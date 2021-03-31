Left Menu

Indonesia to extract memory unit from voice recorder of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:08 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian investigators are extracting the memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder found in the Java sea from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed in January, officials from the national transportation safety committee said on Wednesday.

Nurcahyo Utomo, one of the investigators, said they were drying out the device and would clean it of mud and salt because it had been at sea for a long time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

