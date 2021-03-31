Left Menu

CDC Group to invest Rs 320 cr in pooled debt of 6 MFIs

British government-funded developmental finance institution CDC Group on Wednesday partnered with Northern Arc Capital for its first-ever pooled bond issuance transaction worth Rs 320 crore in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:20 IST
CDC Group to invest Rs 320 cr in pooled debt of 6 MFIs

British government-funded developmental finance institution CDC Group on Wednesday partnered with Northern Arc Capital for its first-ever pooled bond issuance transaction worth Rs 320 crore in the country. The Rs 320-crore fund will support six domestic microfinance institutions -- Annapurna Finance, Arohan Financial Services, ASA International, Asirvad Microfinance, Chaitanya India, and Fusion Microfinance. They will use the money to support female and rural borrowers, CDC Group said in a statement.

The British development finance institution and Northern Arc, acting as partial guarantor for the transaction, have jointly structured and invested in the pooled bond issuance transaction. The Chennai-based Northern Arc is a leading digital debt platform and has developed this product which pools together for one investor a set of debentures issued by diverse entities.

With this Rs 320 crore (around USD 43 million) commitment, CDC Group will invest in non-convertible debentures of these MFIs and the capital raised by them will be lent to under-banked households and is expected to support over 6,30,000 new loans. This commitment forms a part of its response to the pandemic and is a milestone as it is the first transaction structured by it under a pooled bond issuance structure, CDC Group said.

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at CDC Group, said this partnership with Northern Arc marks our first pooled bond issuance in India, and comes at a time when systemic liquidity is critically needed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable population.

Kshama Fernandes, Chief Executive of Northern Arc said our forte has been to introduce impact sectors to investors through innovative products and this investment by CDC is a testament to this. CDC Group is the England's first impact investor with over 70 years of experience of supporting sustainable, long-term growth of businesses in South Asia and Africa. It has invested in over 1,200 businesses in these economies and has a total portfolio value of USD 6.2 billion. Northern Arc, formerly IFMR Capital Finance, addresses credit requirements of the underbanked and has so far enabled over USD 10 billion of financing to its partner institutions through domestic and global investors.

Northern Arc is backed by marquee private equity players like Leapfrog, IIFL, Accion, Affirma Capital (erstwhile Standard Chartered Private Equity), Dvara Trust, Eight Roads and Sumitumo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's COVID deaths hit 2021 record as hospitals struggle

Poland reported its highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 so far this year on Wednesday, as concern mounts that the health system is cracking under the strain of the pandemics third wave.As case numbers soar amid the spread of the hi...

Delhi govt discards system of prior appointments for e-rickshaw learner's licence

People seeking a learners license for e-rickshaws can now approach the licensing authority directly, without having to go through the process of taking a prior appointment, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.The decision is part of the ...

Wegrow unveils Bootcamp to hone entrepreneurship skills among millennials

A platform that offers people to learn, work and grow together Homeflic Wegrow is a tribe of people from all over the world, having diverse mindsets and personalities, learning and growing together. Its a platform where people can showcase ...

IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

Global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April. The digital travel pass, currently in the testing phase, had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021