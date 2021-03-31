CDC Group to invest Rs 320 cr in pooled debt of 6 MFIs

British government-funded developmental finance institution CDC Group on Wednesday partnered with Northern Arc Capital for its first-ever pooled bond issuance transaction worth Rs 320 crore in the country. The Rs 320-crore fund will support six domestic microfinance institutions -- Annapurna Finance, Arohan Financial Services, ASA International, Asirvad Microfinance, Chaitanya India, and Fusion Microfinance. They will use the money to support female and rural borrowers, CDC Group said in a statement.

The British development finance institution and Northern Arc, acting as partial guarantor for the transaction, have jointly structured and invested in the pooled bond issuance transaction. The Chennai-based Northern Arc is a leading digital debt platform and has developed this product which pools together for one investor a set of debentures issued by diverse entities.

With this Rs 320 crore (around USD 43 million) commitment, CDC Group will invest in non-convertible debentures of these MFIs and the capital raised by them will be lent to under-banked households and is expected to support over 6,30,000 new loans. This commitment forms a part of its response to the pandemic and is a milestone as it is the first transaction structured by it under a pooled bond issuance structure, CDC Group said.

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at CDC Group, said this partnership with Northern Arc marks our first pooled bond issuance in India, and comes at a time when systemic liquidity is critically needed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable population.

Kshama Fernandes, Chief Executive of Northern Arc said our forte has been to introduce impact sectors to investors through innovative products and this investment by CDC is a testament to this. CDC Group is the England's first impact investor with over 70 years of experience of supporting sustainable, long-term growth of businesses in South Asia and Africa. It has invested in over 1,200 businesses in these economies and has a total portfolio value of USD 6.2 billion. Northern Arc, formerly IFMR Capital Finance, addresses credit requirements of the underbanked and has so far enabled over USD 10 billion of financing to its partner institutions through domestic and global investors.

Northern Arc is backed by marquee private equity players like Leapfrog, IIFL, Accion, Affirma Capital (erstwhile Standard Chartered Private Equity), Dvara Trust, Eight Roads and Sumitumo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)