Left Menu

Cash-strapped Pakistan raises USD 2.5 billion in bonds from international capital market

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:22 IST
Cash-strapped Pakistan raises USD 2.5 billion in bonds from international capital market

Cash-strapped Pakistan has raised USD 2.5 billion in three dollar bonds of five, 10 and 30 years from the international capital market, the first such transaction since the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in 2018.

The development came a day after Khan dropped Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and appointed Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar in his place.

Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday that this was the first international capital market transaction since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came to power in August 2018.

Last week’s revival of the USD 6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme after a year of virtual suspension followed by USD 1.3 billion commitment from the World Bank have improved investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday received USD 498.7 million (equivalent to Special Drawing Rights 350) tranche from the IMF.

The government contracted USD 1 billion 5-year bond at an interest rate of 6 per cent, another USD 1 billion of 10 years at 7.375 per cent and about USD 500 million of 30-year bond at cut-off yield of 8.875 per cent, sources in the ministry of finance and debt office told the newspaper.

They said the authorities had initially given to the banking consortium initial price guidance of 6.25 per cent, 7.5 per cent and up to 9 per cent for 5-year, 10-year and 30-year papers respectively and a healthy investor response helped reduce return on bonds.

Pakistan had last raised USD 2.5 billion in international bonds in November 2017. This included a USD 1 billion 5-year Islamic Sukuk at 5.625 per cent and another USD 1.5 billion in 10-year Eurobond at 6.875 per cent.

As such, all the three bonds of five, 10 and 30 years from the international capital market contracted on Tuesday were relatively expensive when compared to the 2017 papers.

Director General Debt Management Office Abdul Rehman Warraich said the bankers to the transaction had barred the government of Pakistan from commenting on the transaction.

Another official said this was because newly-appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar wanted to declare victory himself on Wednesday at a live news conference.

The authorities have remained tight-lipped on the issue since the banks were hired for the transaction a couple of months ago.

Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse and BOC International were the arranger to the transaction.

The authorities had originally targeted up to USD 2 billion bonds but decided to go for a higher kill in view of encouraging investor turnout and cancellation of up to USD 1 billion Islamic Sukuk following a controversy over the allocation of F-9 Park in Islamabad as collateral.

It was not immediately clear if the government would soon be prepared for the Islamic bond as fresh properties are yet to be evaluated.

One of the reasons behind the encouraging investor response was also stated to be Dr Shaikh’s decision to exempt investors of these bonds from 30 per cent income tax. The federal Cabinet had approved the tax exemption on sovereign bonds.

Earlier in the day, New York-based Fitch Rating – one of the three leading international rating agencies – assigned “B-negative” rating with “Stable Outlook” to Pakistan dollar bonds, according to another report in the Dawn.

Cash-strapped Pakistan's economic woes have further worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic and Khan's government is arranging finances from world bodies, including the International Monetary Fund, to tide over the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's COVID deaths hit 2021 record as hospitals struggle

Poland reported its highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 so far this year on Wednesday, as concern mounts that the health system is cracking under the strain of the pandemics third wave.As case numbers soar amid the spread of the hi...

Delhi govt discards system of prior appointments for e-rickshaw learner's licence

People seeking a learners license for e-rickshaws can now approach the licensing authority directly, without having to go through the process of taking a prior appointment, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.The decision is part of the ...

Wegrow unveils Bootcamp to hone entrepreneurship skills among millennials

A platform that offers people to learn, work and grow together Homeflic Wegrow is a tribe of people from all over the world, having diverse mindsets and personalities, learning and growing together. Its a platform where people can showcase ...

IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

Global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April. The digital travel pass, currently in the testing phase, had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021