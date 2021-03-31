Hong Kong stocks post first monthly drop since September
Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, marking their first monthly drop in six, as a slew of weak earnings results and disappointing profit expectations dragged down property and material stocks. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.44% to 10,972.04.Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:23 IST
Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, marking their first monthly drop in six, as a slew of weak earnings results and disappointing profit expectations dragged down property and material stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 199.15 points, or 0.7%, at 28,378.35. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.44% to 10,972.04. The Hang Seng lost 2.1% in March in its first monthly decline since September 2020. worse-than-expected earnings of some real estate companies sent down the real estate sub-index of the Hang Seng. The property sector dipped 2.68%. Hong Kong shares of China Vanke Co were down 5.29%, as analysts cut their earnings forecasts after the developer reported its annual results on Tuesday. Consumer and material stocks also dropped, down 2.44% and 3.33% respectively. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CITIC Ltd, which rose 2.22%, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which fell 12.74%. China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.43% at 3,441.91, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.91% despite strong factory data. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.86%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets set to rise on strong U.S. equities
China vows crackdown on sand mining on Yangtze
Japan, US to share China concern as ministers meet in Tokyo
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 a day earlier
AFL-CIO urges U.S. to block imports of solar products from China's Xinjiang