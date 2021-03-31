Left Menu

TVS Motor Company's Two-wheeler Export Clocks 100,000 Unit Milestone

Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation. TVS Motor Company has a presence in over 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well.

PTI | Hosur | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:25 IST
TVS Motor Company's Two-wheeler Export Clocks 100,000 Unit Milestone

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, today announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 100,000 units in March 2021. An increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement. Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers and our passionate team who have made this possible. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation.” TVS Motor Company has a presence in over 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well. The company's key export products include the TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, TVS Stryker series, etc.

TVS owned Norton Motorcycles, in January 2021, announced that the company would move into the most advanced manufacturing facility in the brand’s 123-year history. Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull and is expected to open by the mid of Q2, 2021 and will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the English marquee. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit: www.tvsmotor.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's COVID deaths hit 2021 record as hospitals struggle

Poland reported its highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 so far this year on Wednesday, as concern mounts that the health system is cracking under the strain of the pandemics third wave.As case numbers soar amid the spread of the hi...

Delhi govt discards system of prior appointments for e-rickshaw learner's licence

People seeking a learners license for e-rickshaws can now approach the licensing authority directly, without having to go through the process of taking a prior appointment, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.The decision is part of the ...

Wegrow unveils Bootcamp to hone entrepreneurship skills among millennials

A platform that offers people to learn, work and grow together Homeflic Wegrow is a tribe of people from all over the world, having diverse mindsets and personalities, learning and growing together. Its a platform where people can showcase ...

IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

Global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April. The digital travel pass, currently in the testing phase, had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021