COVID-19: Visitors from Nepal to be subjected to rapid antigen tests in Uttarakhand

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has started rapid antigen tests of people coming from Nepal to India through the two main border bridges at Jhoolaghat and Dharchula besides other entry points.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has started rapid antigen tests of people coming from Nepal to India through the two main border bridges at Jhoolaghat and Dharchula besides other entry points. ''We have instructed medical teams at the two international bridges not to allow any foreigner into Indian soil if they are found positive in the rapid antigen test,'' Pithoragarh Chief Medical Officer MC Pant said.

Besides the two international bridges, rapid antigen tests have also been started at Udiyari bend, Panar bridge, and Aincholi village which are the other entry points for people from Nepal. ''We have sent all test reports to our laboratory. The results are expected in one or two days. Only after that, the actual situation of corona cases amongst the persons entering into the district from Nepal will be known,'' Pithoragarh District Magistrate Anand Swaroop said.

