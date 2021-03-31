Left Menu

India bounced back big way but not out of woods; real GDP growth to be 7.5 to 12.5 per cent: WB

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:46 IST
India bounced back big way but not out of woods; real GDP growth to be 7.5 to 12.5 per cent: WB

India’s economy has bounced back amazingly from the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown over the last one year, but it is not out of the woods yet, according to the World Bank, which in its latest report has predicted that the country’s real GDP growth for fiscal year 21/22 could range from 7.5 to 12.5 per cent.

The Washington-based global lender, in its latest South Asia Economic Focus report released ahead of the annual Spring meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that the economy was already slowing when the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded.

After reaching 8.3 per cent in FY17, growth decelerated to 4.0 per cent in FY20, it said.

The slowdown was caused by a decline in private consumption growth and shocks to the financial sector (the collapse of a large non-bank finance institution), which compounded pre-existing weaknesses in investment, it said.

Given the significant uncertainty pertaining to both epidemiological and policy developments, the real GDP growth for FY21/22 can range from 7.5 to 12.5 per cent, depending on how the ongoing vaccination campaign proceeds, whether new restrictions to mobility are required, and how quickly the world economy recovers, the World Bank said.

“It is amazing how far India has come compared to a year ago. If you think a year ago, how deep the recession was… unprecedented declines in activity of 30 to 40 per cent, no clarity about vaccines, huge uncertainty about the disease. And then if you compare it now, India is bouncing back, has opened up many of the activities, started vaccination and is leading in the production of vaccination,” Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for the South Asia Region, told PTI in an interview.

However, the situation is still incredibly challenging, both on the pandemic side with the flare up that is being experienced now. It is an enormous challenge to vaccinate everybody in India, the official said.

“Most of the people underestimate the challenge,” he said.

On the economic side, Timmer said that even with the rebound and there is uncertainty here about the numbers, but it basically means that over two years there was no growth in India and there might well have been over two years, a decline in per capita income.

“That's such a difference with what India was accustomed to. And it means that there are still many parts of the economy that have not recovered or have not fared as well as they would have without a pandemic. There is a huge concern about the financial markets,” Timmer said.

“As economic activity normalises, domestically and in key export markets, the current account is expected to return to mild deficits (around 1 per cent in FY22 and FY23) and capital inflows are projected by continued accommodative monetary policy and abundant international liquidity conditions,” the report said.

Noting that the COVID-19 shock will lead to a long-lasting inflexion in India’s fiscal trajectory, the report said that the general government deficit is expected to remain above 10 per cent of GDP until FY22. As a result, public debt is projected to peak at almost 90 per cent of GDP in FY21 before declining gradually thereafter.

As growth resumes and the labour market prospects improve, poverty reduction is expected to return to its pre-pandemic trajectory.

The poverty rate (at the USD 1.90 line) is projected to return to pre-pandemic levels in FY22, falling within 6 and 9 per cent, and fall further to between 4 and 7 per cent by FY24, the World Bank said.

The Indian economy, Timmer said, has bounced back from the initial enormous hit.

“It has bounced back even quicker than we initially thought. The availability of vaccines helped a lot there. That made it possible to open up more and in general to improve confidence in the economy.

“If you have no further deterioration or fall back then, that means that the economy this year would grow around nine per cent. With some additional growth you are in double digits. That’s the positive story,” Timmer said, adding that there is also the uncertainty.

India also has the advantage as compared to some of the other countries that it has foreign direct investment inflows.

“(This) probably has to do also with the geopolitical changes in the world economy… investors moving away from China and looking at India. That is an advantage, but you don't see very strong investments, you see some first signs of domestic investments recovering, that is still an uncertain point,” Timmer said.

Responding to a question, Timmer said it is “impressive” how quickly the Indian government came up with relief efforts including the transfer of money, measures allowing companies to forego debt service.

“Given the difficult situation, I think that was very impressive. At the same time, it was not enough because, and that's one of the lessons of the crisis.

“There are so many people and so many, very small companies that are really difficult to reach, and you need a more comprehensive overhaul of the whole system to make the support a lot more universal,” Timmer added.

According to officials, India has so far registered 1,20,95,855 COVID-19 cases and 1,62,114 fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,93,021, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP will remain marginal player like in polls last time: ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI.

BJP will remain marginal player like in polls last time ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI....

Mamata di is scared, she will lose Nandigram: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday remarked that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scared and she would lose the Nandigram seat to her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. Speaking at a public gat...

Poland's COVID deaths hit 2021 record as hospitals struggle

Poland reported its highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 so far this year on Wednesday, as concern mounts that the health system is cracking under the strain of the pandemics third wave.As case numbers soar amid the spread of the hi...

Delhi govt discards system of prior appointments for e-rickshaw learner's licence

People seeking a learners license for e-rickshaws can now approach the licensing authority directly, without having to go through the process of taking a prior appointment, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.The decision is part of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021