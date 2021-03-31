Left Menu

SpiceJet introduces 'zero change fee' offer on domestic flights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:08 IST
SpiceJet introduces 'zero change fee' offer on domestic flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet has introduced a 'zero change fee' offer under which passengers can modify dates or names on the ticket, at least seven days prior to the date of departure, without any charges. This offer will be applicable to all bookings done between March 27 and April 4 for the travel period between March 27 and June 30, said the airline's press release.

''The offer thus aims to extend significant flexibility and cost savings to all its passengers in these unprecedented times...Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer,'' the release noted.

This new offering allows passengers to modify tickets with a one-time waiver of the charges, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Pertamina puts out the fire in Balongan refinery storage units

Indonesias state oil company PT Pertamina said it has put out a fire that had engulfed part of its 125,000 barrel per day refinery in Balangan, West Java, and had begun making preparations to restart the plant. The fire broke out just after...

Ex-CM Raje, Union ministers among 30 BJP leaders to campaign for state bypolls

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are among 30 BJP leaders who will be campaigning in the states three assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held in April.The party on Wednes...

BJP will remain marginal player like in polls last time: ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI.

BJP will remain marginal player like in polls last time ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to PTI....

Mamata di is scared, she will lose Nandigram: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday remarked that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scared and she would lose the Nandigram seat to her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. Speaking at a public gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021