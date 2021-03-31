Wegrow unveils Bootcamp to hone entrepreneurship skills among millennials

A platform that offers people to learn, work and grow together Homeflic Wegrow is a tribe of people from all over the world, having diverse mindsets and personalities, learning and growing together. It’s a platform where people can showcase their talent, discuss their problems, talk about trending topics and build a network stronger than any bond. Focusing on the holistic development of our members along with us, we believe in learning, working, and growing together. We talk, connect, achieve and celebrate as a tribe. The platform ensured that students enjoy the safety of staying within their homes while gaining certifications and practical experience from well-known institutions such as ICSS, IBBM, Skratch DJ academy among many more top mentors who are affiliated with renowned companies such as jaguar land rover and Microsoft. Mr. Arpit Lochan, CEO & Co-Founder, and Mr. Yash Hemendra Agarwal, Director & Co-Founder, together conceptualized the idea of Homeflic WeGrow and were able to raise a funding of 2 crores rupees to fuel their lifelong dream where Mr. Kunal Kapoor, Co-Founder & Vice President, joined the duo to aid the vision and turned it into a success story! The trio worked tirelessly to build this company from scratch and just within a short span of 4 months, the company is already valued at 4 crores! They aspire to create a community, which connects the youth of India by organizing knowledge meets, networking events, trips, and online sessions. Another distinguishing service the company provides is that it gives many Indians the opportunity to start their own business. During the pandemic, a lot of people dared to dream and start a business of their own. However, not every business resulted in a success story. To prevent these failures from surfacing again, they came up with an idea to nurture, structure, and help formulate the plans of individuals through their entrepreneurship Bootcamp Mr.Praneesh Goyal, CFO, Homeflic WeGrow explained, “The entrepreneurship Bootcamp is a twenty-one-day Bootcamp in which individuals from all over India come and present their ideas, they receive mentoring from some of the greatest people with successful startups and in the world. They advise them and help them build-up their idea from the ground-up so their venture is all set out to take the world by storm. However, the most admirable feature of this Bootcamp is that Homelfic Wegrow awards the most promising start-up idea with funding of 3,00,000 lakh rupees to invest in their start-up” he added.

