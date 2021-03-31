Left Menu

Fabulous FY21: India biggest recipient of FPI inflows worth Rs 2.6 lakh cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:24 IST
Fabulous FY21: India biggest recipient of FPI inflows worth Rs 2.6 lakh cr

India has emerged as the biggest recipient of foreign portfolio investments this fiscal with net inflows worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore, driven by ample liquidity in global markets and hopes of faster economic recovery, according to experts.

The current financial year, which witnessed significant disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, is ending on Wednesday.

Investments in the equities segment touched Rs 2,74,503 crore, which is the highest quantum of money recorded ever since the National Securities Depository Ltd began making FPI data publicly available.

Previously, the highest inflow of Rs 1.4 lakh crore into the equities space was witnessed in the financial year 2012-13.

V K Vijay Kumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said financial sector, mortgage lenders, fintech companies and private insurance players, attracted significant FPI inflows.

Going forward, he said that IT, financials, cement and pharma have high earnings visibility, and therefore might attract increasing FPI inflows in FY22.

In 2020-21, foreign portfolio investors have put in a net sum of Rs 2.74 lakh crore into equities and pulled out a total amount of Rs 24,070 crore from the debt segment while hybrid instruments saw an inflow of Rs 10,238 crore, as per data available with the depositories.

Together, the total net FPI inflow this fiscal is Rs 2.6 lakh crore as on March 30, 2021.

Between March 2020-March 2021, foreign portfolio investors have been net buyers in all months except March, April, May and September 2020.

''The massive fiscal stimulus by governments and monetary stimulus by central banks has led to inflows into select emerging markets. India has been the biggest recipient of FPI flows in FY21 amongst emerging markets because of the stronger recovery in the economy and surprise in earnings growth,'' Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President and Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, said.

Further, India witnessed an addition of more than USD 100 billion to its forex reserves which helped Indian rupee to remain steady against the dollar and other currencies.

Last financial year, foreign portfolio investors were net sellers as they had pulled out Rs 27,528 crore.

Despite pandemic woes and concerns over the economy, domestic stock markets have performed well this financial year, giving substantial returns to investors.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research at Morningstar India, said there was a gush of foreign investments into Indian equities after the US presidential elections, which has continued unabated.

Availability of excess liquidity in the global markets and low interest rates that diverted foreign flows into emerging markets like India were among the other factors that ensured sustainability of the investment flows, he noted.

Immediately after March 2020, when the scale of the pandemic was realised, the markets saw major corrections and the general expectation was that the world economy would take long time to recover, in response to which, the western economies and primarily the US printed money aggressively to stimulate their economies, Harsh Jain, Co-Founder and COO at Groww, said.

Massive amounts of money flowed into India and helped the markets recover. This massive inflow, however, has not been seen in other emerging markets, he said, adding that this clearly signals that foreign portfolio investors expected India's economic recovery to be much sharper and faster than other emerging economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar says huge potential for further strengthening Indo-Tajik economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that there is potential for further bolstering India-Tajikistan economic cooperation after his meeting with his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and urged the business comm...

BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening its supporters with unspecified action once paramilitary forces leave the state after the assembly polls, BJP has registered a complaint with the Election Commission over he...

Assam polls: 310 CAPF coys, 90 Assam police companies deployed for second phase

As many as 310 Central Armed Police Forces CAPF coys and 90 companies of Assam state police have been deployed for the second phase of the Assam Assembly polls on April 1, Assam Chief Electoral Officer CEO Nitin Khade informed. One constabl...

'Diana' musical sets Netflix premiere ahead of Broadway debut

Diana, a musical about the life of Princess Diana, will premiere on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut. As per Variety, a live stage recording of Diana is coming to Netflix on October 1, two months before preview performances are expected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021