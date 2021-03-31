Left Menu

Ebrahim Patel meets US trade representative Katherine Tai

Tuesday’s virtual meeting served as an opportunity for Minister Patel to meet Ambassador Tai for the first time, where a range of bilateral and multilateral trade issues was discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:34 IST
Ebrahim Patel meets US trade representative Katherine Tai
Minister Patel and Ambassador Tai agreed to engage on a regular basis to raise and discuss key issues. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has met with the newly-appointed United States of America Trade representative Katherine Tai.

Tuesday's virtual meeting served as an opportunity for Minister Patel to meet Ambassador Tai for the first time, where a range of bilateral and multilateral trade issues was discussed.

These include the United States Section 232 tariffs, agricultural market access, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and South Africa's continued eligibility for the preferential tariffs established under the Generalised System of Preference.

The proposed waiver on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) - which South Africa has championed at the World Trade Organisation to provide access to developing countries for COVID-19 vaccines development - and strengthening multilateralism for development were also on the table for discussion.

Ambassador Tai was sworn in on 18 March 2021 by Vice President Kamala Harris as the 19th US Trade Representative, following her unanimous confirmation in the United States Senate.

The US Trade Representative is a cabinet-level position, responsible for trade matters.

Patel and the Ambassador also discussed the strategic importance of the trading relationship in the context of the overall South Africa-US relationship.

South Africa is the United States' largest trading partner on the African continent, with R261 billion in bilateral trade between the two countries in 2020.

Minister Patel and Ambassador Tai agreed to engage on a regular basis to raise and discuss key issues.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MAS Financial Services raises INR 65 crore through market-linked NCDs (MLD)

AHMEDABAD, India, March 31, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited MAS Financial BSE 540749 NSE MASFIN, specialized in MSME financing, in its meeting held on March 30, 2021 appro...

After record surge, petrol, diesel and LPG prices to fall

After a record increase in rates, petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas LPG prices are likely to fall in the near term as international oil prices have softened, a top official said Wednesday.While petrol and diesel prices have already be...

Jaishankar says huge potential for further strengthening Indo-Tajik economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that there is potential for further bolstering India-Tajikistan economic cooperation after his meeting with his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and urged the business comm...

BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening its supporters with unspecified action once paramilitary forces leave the state after the assembly polls, BJP has registered a complaint with the Election Commission over he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021