TVS Motor 2-wheeler exports touch 1 lakh mark in March

Two-wheeler exports of TVS Motor reached 1 lakh units in March, majorly driven by the growth in motorcycle sales in key markets across geographies, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The flagship company of the USD 8.6 billion TVS Group, TVS Motor, which manufactures two and three-wheelers, export products such TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, TVS Stryker series, among others.

It has presence in over 60 countries, across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central and Latin America.

In addition, the company is also looking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well, the statement said.

''It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets,'' said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company Over the past months, the company has witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation, he said.

''We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation,” Venu added.

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles, in January this year, announced that the company would move into the most-advanced manufacturing facility. Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull (England) and is expected to open by the mid of second quarter of 2021, TVS Motor said in the release.

