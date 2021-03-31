Left Menu

TVS Motor 2-wheeler exports touch 1 lakh mark in March

Two-wheeler exports of TVS Motor reached 1 lakh units in March, majorly driven by the growth in motorcycle sales in key markets across geographies, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:05 IST
TVS Motor 2-wheeler exports touch 1 lakh mark in March

Two-wheeler exports of TVS Motor reached 1 lakh units in March, majorly driven by the growth in motorcycle sales in key markets across geographies, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The flagship company of the USD 8.6 billion TVS Group, TVS Motor, which manufactures two and three-wheelers, export products such TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, TVS Stryker series, among others.

It has presence in over 60 countries, across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central and Latin America.

In addition, the company is also looking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well, the statement said.

''It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets,'' said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company Over the past months, the company has witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation, he said.

''We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation,” Venu added.

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles, in January this year, announced that the company would move into the most-advanced manufacturing facility. Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull (England) and is expected to open by the mid of second quarter of 2021, TVS Motor said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archer to begin two-weeks' rehabilitation, unlikely to be ready for IPL

Englands Jofra Archer will begin two weeks of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his finger and can only start his net sessions after that effectively ruling him out of Indian Premier League.The 25-year-old, who plays for the Rajast...

AB Food's Primark pauses placing new orders in Myanmar

Primark owner Associated British Foods said the fashion retailer has paused placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of last months military coup.Primark have now paused new orders in Myanmar, said an AB Foods spokesman....

Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters.The six-day blockage ...

26 athletes test positive for COVID at NIS Patiala, but none Tokyo-bound

Twenty six sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after around 380 campers were subjected to tests for the dreaded infection at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, a Sports Authority o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021