Left Menu

Piramal Pharma to acquire 100 pc stake in Hemmo Pharma for Rs 775 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:16 IST
Piramal Pharma to acquire 100 pc stake in Hemmo Pharma for Rs 775 cr

Piramal Pharma Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals for an upfront consideration of Rs 775 crore and earn-outs linked to the achievement of milestones, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Consequent to the acquisition, Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL), it added.

This acquisition marks PPL's contract development and manufacturing organisation Piramal Pharma Solutions' (PPS') foray into the development and manufacturing of peptide APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), a capability that complements PPS' existing service offering, Piramal Pharma said in a statement.

With the addition of Hemmo's capabilities, PPS will gain access to the growing peptide API market and enhance its ability to offer integrated services to its customers globally, it added.

''Hemmo has demonstrated excellence and a great quality track record with a differentiated and hard to replicate capability. Once welcomed into the PPL family, it will be another example of a distinctive offering to attract and delight customers'', Piramal Pharma Ltd Chairperson Nandini Piramal said.

This is the third pharma acquisition this fiscal year, and yet another example of the implementation of our profitable growth strategy, she added.

On the development, Hemmo Promoter and Managing Director Madhu Utamsingh said: ''We are very excited about this transaction and believe PPS is an ideal partner to take the business through its next phase of growth''.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd closed at Rs 1,752 per scrip on BSE, down 0.73 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK backs Italy over expulsion of Russian officials

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that Britain stood in solidarity with Italys decision to expel two Russian diplomats in connection with spying allegations.The UK stands in solidarity with Italy and its actions today, exposi...

Delhi BJP has stalled home delivery of dry rations to harass the poor: AAP

The Delhi BJP has stalled home delivery of rations in the city to harass the poor, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP alleged on Wednesday.BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi have inaugurated the scheme of providing dry rations to school childre...

Archer to begin two-weeks' rehabilitation, unlikely to be ready for IPL

Englands Jofra Archer will begin two weeks of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his finger and can only start his net sessions after that effectively ruling him out of Indian Premier League.The 25-year-old, who plays for the Rajast...

AB Food's Primark pauses placing new orders in Myanmar

Primark owner Associated British Foods said the fashion retailer has paused placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of last months military coup.Primark have now paused new orders in Myanmar, said an AB Foods spokesman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021