Digital solutions firm UST opens delivery centre in Ahmedabad

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:33 IST
Digital solutions company UST has opened a 500-seater delivery centre in Ahmedabad to service clients in the product and platform engineering services vertical that is being run by its arm BlueConch Technologies.

The new delivery centre is an expansion of its multiple global delivery centres and the main hub in Pune, the US-based NRI founded company said in a statement. Given the prevailing work-from-home conditions, UST will begin with a 100-seater facility, which will mostly have engineers from hardware, software, firmware IoT, digital technologies, industry 4.0 solutions backgrounds, S Ramprasad, president of UST BlueConch Technologies, told PTI. The seating will be scaled up to 500 later, he said adding that the space is expandable.

He said BlueConch has customers across domains that include healthcare, hospitality, supply-chains, logistics, retail, fintech, and technology.

Globally, BlueConch employs over 1,000 people, while the parent UST employs over 26,000 people across 25 countries with nearly 50 per cent of them deployed in India. He said, in Ahmedabad, they are planning to build smart city solutions to begin with. ''Largely, we will be doing web technologies and lot of work in digital technologies, AI, and machine learning. We also have plans to expand the Ahmedabad delivery centre to Surat and Jamnagar,'' he said, adding the plan is to turn Ahmedabad into a digital hub and hire people from different cities, something similar to what UST has done in Pune. Alexander Varghese, chief operating officer of UST said this expansion into Gujarat is a testament to its growth and success seen since inception in 1999.

The Ahmedabad delivery centre will drive BlueConch's global delivery and continue to advance its growth through digital innovations.

BlueConch specializes in products and platform engineering services, delivering an elevated digital experience to customers. Since inception, it has delivered over 200 commercial grade products and platforms across healthcare, hospitality, logistics, retail, fintech, and technology.

