YASH Technologies Celebrates 25 Years of Enabling Businesses to Innovate and Succeed

Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator, and outsourcing specialist, is celebrating the 25th year of delivering transformative, value-centric, and consultative services to global corporations. Celebrations to mark this landmark year kickstarted via a grand virtual ceremony on March 25. The organization will be launching year-long customer, employee, and partner programs and initiatives to mark this momentous milestone.

While addressing YASH employees, customers, and the media, Manoj Baheti, CEO, YASH Technologies, said, ''It has been a fulfilling and enriching journey from our humble beginnings in 1996. From inception, by focusing on customer and employee centricity as guiding principles, we have developed sustained and resilient relationships that have stood the test of time and helped us rapidly grow worldwide. In this immensely competitive and rapidly evolving industry, we have carved a growing niche with our comprehensive portfolio, focus on delivery excellence, and the “can-do” attitude of our global workforce.” Speaking on the event, Kirti Baheti, Managing Director, YASH Technologies, said, “As we celebrate our silver jubilee, we will be inaugurating our largest state-of-the-art campus and Customer Experience & Innovation Centre in Indore. We also opened our near-shore center in Poland a few weeks back to cater to our fast-growing European business. These initiatives align with our vision of building world-class facilities and creating an excellent working environment for our employees globally. With our “Be where our customers are” approach, we are continually expanding our presence across six continents.” At the global virtual event last week, long-standing employees, customers, partners, and the leadership team shared their perspectives on the journey thus far and expectations going forward. Team YASH will be organizing several activities specially curated for employees, customers, partners, and external communities, to celebrate this milestone.

“These 25 years have been incredible, with YASH establishing itself as a respected player in the industry with strong customer credentials. Our first customer continues to work with us after twenty-five years. We have several customer engagements that span decades, testimony to our “Customers for life” approach,” said Bala Navuluri, COO, YASH Technologies. He further added, ''We have an excellent team of industry thought leaders and technology advisors globally who combine entrepreneurial flair with strong competence in ensuring customers could competitively differentiate themselves and drive tangible business outcomes.” “With varied domain and technology expertise, strong local presence, and strategic alliances, we are growing our footprint in the Americas rapidly. We are strengthening the growth momentum in the region with many breakthrough wins across verticals and service lines,” said Don Young, COO Americas, YASH Technologies. He added, “At YASH, we have accelerated our organization-wide Digital initiatives to drive agility, resilience and provide exceptional experiences to our customers and employees.'' With concerted efforts in giving back to the communities that we operate in, YASH Foundation, the CSR arm of YASH Technologies, works to maximize the impact of initiatives across child education, woman empowerment, community development, ecological conservation, and poverty.

Commenting on the milestone Dharmendra Jain, CFO & HR Head, YASH Technologies, said, “This success would not have been possible with the dedication, perseverance, and hard work of our 6000 employees and their families. Our organizational policies enable our associates to harness their talent and experience to drive business results while ensuring that the workplace is fun-filled, motivating, and celebrates successes. We have been recognized as the “Great Place to Work” 6 times in a row with the highest employee engagement scores among our peers, a testament to the employee-centric ecosystem which we have built.” To know more about the YASH journey and 25 years celebration, visit www.yash.com About YASH Technologies YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading system integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com PWR PWR

