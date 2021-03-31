Left Menu

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 4.48 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:59 IST
Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 4.48 pc in Feb

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 4.48 per cent in February, due to higher prices of fuel and certain food items.

It had stood at 3.15 per cent in the previous month of January.

''Year-on-year inflation for the month (February 2021) stood at 4.48 per cent compared to 3.15 per cent for the previous month (January 2021) and 6.84 per cent during the corresponding month ( February 2020) of the previous year,'' the labour ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, it stated that food inflation stood at 4.64 per cent as against 2.38 per cent of the previous month and 8.33 per cent during the corresponding month (February 2020) a year ago.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for February, 2021 increased by 0.8 points and stood at 119 points.

On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.68 per cent with respect to the previous month (January 2021) as against a decline of 0.61 per cent between corresponding months (February 2020) a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from 'fuel and light' group contributing 0.31 percentage points to the total change. It was further supplemented by 'miscellaneous' and 'food and beverages' groups contributing 0.23 and 0.21 percentage points respectively to total rise.

At item level, milk, mustard oil, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, apple, mango, orange, lady finger, onion, parval, served and processed packaged food, cooking gas, barber charges and petrol are responsible for the rise in index.

However, this increase was checked by items like rice, potato, tomato, eggs, cabbage and ginger putting downward pressure on the index.

At the central level, Madurai recorded the maximum increase of 4 points. Among others, three centres observed an increase between 3 and 3.9 points, seven centres between 2 and 2.9 points, 22 centres between 1 and 1.9 points, and 34 centres between 0 and 0.9 points. On the contrary, Labac-Silchar and Kolkata recorded a decrease of 2.4 and 2 points, respectively.

Among others, five centres observed a decline between 1 and 1.9 points and 14 centres between 0 and 0.9 points.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said, ''The rise in index will result into increase in wages of working class population by way of increase in dearness allowance payable to them.'' The CPI-IW is primarily used to regulate the dearness allowance of government employees and workers in industrial sectors. It is also used in fixation and revision of minimum wages in scheduled employments besides measuring the inflation in retail prices.

The minister also said, ''The rise in inflation reported during February 2021 is mainly due to rise in prices of items like milk, mustard oil, soyabean oil, sunflower oil, apple, mango, orange...etc.'' The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, compiles CPI-IW every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The index is compiled for 88 centres across India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the worlds most populous Muslim nation...

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2% till March 31, 2026: Economic Affairs Secretary.

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2 till March 31, 2026 Economic Affairs Secretary....

Sensex tanks 627 pts on last day but ends FY21 with spectacular 68pc gains

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 627 points to end below the 50,000 level on the last day of 2020-21 fiscal due to heavy profit booking in HDFC twins, RIL and Infosys but closed the financial year with a whopping 68 per cent rise.The 30-share...

Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - Anadolu

Turkeys top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.The Constitutional Court ruled that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021