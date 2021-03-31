Left Menu

Govt approves Rs 10,900 cr PLI scheme for food processing sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:16 IST
Govt approves Rs 10,900 cr PLI scheme for food processing sector

The government on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the scheme which will help create 2.5 lakh jobs by 2026-27, boost exports and facilitate expansion of food processing capacity to generate processed food output worth Rs 33,494 crore.

The incentive under the scheme would be paid for six years ending 2026-27.

''The PLI for the food processing sector with Rs 10,900 crore-incentive has been approved. The decision is a fitting tribute to our farmers,'' Food Minister Piyush Goyal said while briefing the media about the cabinet decisions.

The effort is to take the country's food processing to a next level amid the rising global demand for Indian ready to eat foods, organic products, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese, he said.

The government said the objectives of the scheme are to support food manufacturing entities with stipulated minimum sales and that are willing to make minimum stipulated investment for expansion of processing capacity and branding abroad to incentivise emergence of strong Indian brands.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was also present at the briefing, said that the government in the Budget had announced a PLI scheme for 12-13 sectors. Already, PLI has been announced for six sectors.

''Today, PLI for the food processing industries has been approved,'' he added.

According to the government, the first component under the scheme relates to incentivising manufacturing of four major food product segments: ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat foods, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese.

Innovative and organic products of small-to-medium enterprise (SMEs), including eggs, poultry meat, egg products in these segments, are also covered under the first component.

The second component relates to support for branding and marketing abroad to incentivise emergence of strong Indian brands.

Highlighting key features of the scheme, Food Processing Industries Secretary Pushpa Subrahmanyam said, ''The government will issue an expression of interest (EoI) by the end of April.'' The requirement for the respondents is to commit to a minimum sales and minimum level of investment to each segment and if they achieve both, then for the incremental sales, a percentage of that amount will be given as subsidy the following year, she said.

The selected applicant will be required to undertake investment in plant and machinery in the first two years i.e. in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Investment made in 2020-21 fiscal also to be counted for meeting the mandated investment, the government said in a separate statement.

The conditions of stipulated minimum sales and mandated investment will not be applicable for entities selected for making innovative/organic products, it said.

The scheme aims to support creation of global food manufacturing champions, strengthen select Indian brand of food products for global visibility and wider acceptance in the international markets besides increasing employment opportunities of off-farm jobs as well as ensuring remunerative prices of farm produce and higher income to farmers.

On implementation of the scheme, the government said it will be rolled out across the country and will be implemented through a project management agency (PMA).

The scheme is ''fund-limited'' as the cost will be restricted to the approved amount. The maximum incentive payable to each beneficiary shall be fixed in advance at the time of approval of that beneficiary.

The scheme would be monitored at the Centre by the Empowered Group of Secretaries, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maxwell's batting will be especially needed in middle-overs: Mike Hesson

Glenn Maxwells aggressive batting during the middle overs and back-end will add dimension to their side and also help Big Show to play freely, feels RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who ha...

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyds death.Genevieve Hansen, one o...

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the worlds most populous Muslim nation...

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2% till March 31, 2026: Economic Affairs Secretary.

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2 till March 31, 2026 Economic Affairs Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021