Chile's central bank says economy to gain steam as vaccination drive pays dividends

Chile's central bank says economy to gain steam as vaccination drive pays dividendsReuters | Santiago | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:20 IST
Chile's central bank said on Wednesday the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives.
The bank predicted average annual consumer prices in the world's top copper producer would rise 3.4% in 2021, according to its Ibom quarterly economic report.
Also Read: Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in U.S, Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safe
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile