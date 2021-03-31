Chile's central bank says economy to gain steam as vaccination drive pays dividends

Chile's central bank said on Wednesday the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives.

The bank predicted average annual consumer prices in the world's top copper producer would rise 3.4% in 2021, according to its Ibom quarterly economic report.

