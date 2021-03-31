Left Menu

Chile's central bank says economy to gain steam as vaccination drive pays dividends

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:20 IST
Chile's central bank says economy to gain steam as vaccination drive pays dividends
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chile's central bank said on Wednesday the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives.

The bank predicted average annual consumer prices in the world's top copper producer would rise 3.4% in 2021, according to its Ibom quarterly economic report.

Also Read: Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in U.S, Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maxwell's batting will be especially needed in middle-overs: Mike Hesson

Glenn Maxwells aggressive batting during the middle overs and back-end will add dimension to their side and also help Big Show to play freely, feels RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who ha...

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyds death.Genevieve Hansen, one o...

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the worlds most populous Muslim nation...

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2% till March 31, 2026: Economic Affairs Secretary.

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2 till March 31, 2026 Economic Affairs Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021