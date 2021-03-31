Left Menu

Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:39 IST
Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez

Experts dived under a colossal container ship that had been stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal before it was freed, to examine the vessel's underside, officials said Wednesday. The dives were part of a continuing investigation into what caused the grounding of the Ever Given, now anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal.

Salvage teams succeeded in finally freeing the skyscraper-size vessel on Monday afternoon.

The ship got stuck sideways in a narrow stretch of the canal, shaking the global shipping industry when it halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce for around a week.

Two senior canal officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters, said ''slight to medium” damage was found at the vessel's bulbous bow.

One of the officials, who is a canal pilot, said experts were studying the exact extent of damage, but he said it unlikely would impede the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship's navigation.

He said the navigation of the ship would depend on “several legal and procedural” measures that the canal authority would discuss with the Ever Given's operator.

Investigations were ongoing to determine what caused the skyscraper-sized ship to become wedged across the canal.

When blame gets assigned, it will likely lead to years of litigation to recoup the costs of repairing the ship, fixing the canal and reimbursing those who saw their cargo shipments disrupted. The vessel is owned by a Japanese firm, operated by a Taiwanese shipper, flagged in Panama and now stuck in Egypt, so matters could quickly become complicated. The vessel was freed Monday after a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched its bulbous bow from the canal's eastern bank, where it had been firmly lodged since March 23.

The canal was reopened for traffic Monday directly after the Ever Given was anchored at the Great Bitter Lake. Convoys of ships have been seen travelling through the artery linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. That created a massive traffic jam that held up $9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented shutdown, which raised fears of extended delays, goods shortages and rising costs for consumers, added to strain on the shipping industry already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maxwell's batting will be especially needed in middle-overs: Mike Hesson

Glenn Maxwells aggressive batting during the middle overs and back-end will add dimension to their side and also help Big Show to play freely, feels RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who ha...

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyds death.Genevieve Hansen, one o...

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the worlds most populous Muslim nation...

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2% till March 31, 2026: Economic Affairs Secretary.

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2 till March 31, 2026 Economic Affairs Secretary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021