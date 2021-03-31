Small stocks soar in pandemic times; give up to 115 pc returns in FY'21

Small stocks had the last laugh this fiscal despite COVID-induced uncertainties and outclassed the bigger benchmark gauge by giving massive returns of up to 115 per cent to investors.

Braving many hurdles, equity markets closed the 2020-21 fiscal on a remarkable note, delivering high returns amidst the pandemic. Smallcap and midcap indices emerged as market favourites this fiscal, which had a roller-coaster ride with many lows and highs.

Gains were sharper for the BSE smallcap index which zoomed 11,040.41 points or 114.89 per cent this fiscal while the midcap index jumped 9,611.38 points or 90.93 per cent.

In comparison, the 30-share BSE benchmark clocked 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent gain this fiscal.

''Midcap and smallcap stocks are gaining traction largely due to earning recovery, improvement in corporate governance and debt reduction. All these factors are aiding the improvement in financials which in turn is resulting in robust returns to investors.

''Though the pandemic had impacted the overall markets, investors' sentiments were boosted with liquidity measures announced by the government as well as the reopening of the economy which led to the recovery in demand,'' Ajit Mishra, Vice President of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On the reasons for the sharp rebound in the market, which faced rough times in March 2020, Mishra said that after facing turbulent times, investors started factoring in the positives.

''The noticeable support from the government through various stimulus schemes combined with measures announced by the RBI helped businesses to sustain in tough times. Further, news of vaccine drive and receding cases gradually led to the re-opening of the economy. Consequently, the demand saw improvement for most of the sectors in H2 which ultimately drove the benchmark indices and broader markets to new highs,'' he added.

The BSE midcap index reached its all-time high of 21,085.51 on March 4 this year after hitting its one-year low of 10,190.41 on April 3, 2020.

The smallcap index touched its lifetime high of 21,419.84 on March 12 this year after crashing to its one-year low of 9,379.26 on April 3 last year.

The BSE Sensex, which hit its one-year low of 27,500.79 on April 3 last year, bounced back to reach its record high of 52,516.76 on February 16, 2021. The benchmark hit record highs multiple times during this financial year.

The frontline index had closed above the 50,000-mark for the first time ever on February 3 this year, mainly driven by euphoria over the Union Budget. It closed above the 51,000-mark on February 8.

It rallied over the 52,000-mark for the first time on February 15.

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities, said equity markets behaved contrary to initial expectations and not only did they manage to recover from their lows but they also delivered double-digit returns amidst the pandemic.

''The swift recovery can be attributed to a number of moving stones. From trillions of dollars as stimulus to rock bottom interest rates to timely other initiatives by the government, a collaborative effort from all these factors bolstered the economy.

''An added advantage was from FPIs who from May'20 have been ardent believers in India's growth story and have been continuously adding inflows into our markets. All these efforts combined led to the sharp rebound in the market,'' Shah said.

Lifting of lockdown curbs, the government's efforts to restore economic activity, record foreign fund inflows, progress in vaccination roll out globally and pandemic relief package in the US were some of the positive factors that helped markets recover after the massive correction in March 2020.

March 2020 turned out be a nightmare for the domestic stock market, with the benchmark Sensex plunging a whopping 8,828.8 points or 23 per cent during the month as concerns related to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy rattled investor sentiments.

''Drop in COVID case curve in urban areas, largely unaffected rural India, faster-than-expected rebound of the economy, combined with liquidity support by RBI and stimulus measures by the government led to reflationary scenario. The momentum continued when more liquidity measures were announced around the world, government showing reform intent with a reasonable budget,'' Amar Ambani, Senior President & Head of Research – Institutional Equities at Yes Securities, said.

Analysts said that once it was clear that the economy was recovering, smallcaps and midcaps began to outperform.

On the road ahead for small stocks next fiscal, Mishra said, ''We do maintain a positive bias for the markets on the back of strong demand and earnings recovery.

''However, it would not be a smooth ride for the markets as rising bond yields and the emerging second wave would continue to be a key monitorable for the markets. For smallcaps to rally, the overall market sentiment should be supportive.'' According to market analysts, small stocks are generally bought by local investors while overseas investors focus on bluechips or large firms.

''The rally in smallcaps and midcaps has only just started. Even after the outperformance in 2020, there is scope for multi-year rally, beating large caps as a basket,'' Ambani said.

