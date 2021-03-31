Adani says won Yangon container terminal project through competitive bid

Billionaire Gautam Adani's port-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group on Wednesday said it won the Yangon International Terminal project in Myanmar last year through a global competitive bid, as it sought to clarify on allegations of having paid USD 30 million to Myanmar military-controlled firm for the deal.

The land acquisition for developing a port in the main city of Yangon was facilitated by the agency under Aung San Suu Kyi's government, Adani Group said in a Twitter post.

Clarifying on ABC News report on USD 30 million paid to the Myanmar Economic Corporation in ''land lease fees'', a group spokesperson said, ''In 2019, the Government of India hosted Myanmar general Min Aung Hlaing.'' ''Mundra Port (operated by Adani Group) was one such location out of the multiple sites on this visit,'' the spokesperson said. ''The visit of the general at Mundra Port was hosted by officials from the Government of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ), who facilitated the visit.'' Adani executives were among those present during the visit, it said.

ABC News reported that APSEZ chief executive Karan Adani had in July 2019 met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the army chief who led the coup against the elected government.

''Mementos were exchanged as a cultural courtesy, which is a customary practice. No gifts were exchanged between APSEZ executives and Myanmar general Min Aung Hlaing on his visit in 2019,'' the spokesperson said.

In 2010, APSEZ won the Yangon international terminal project through a global competitive bid, the spokesperson said. ''The project, fully owned and developed by APSEZ is an independent container terminal with no joint venture partners.'' The land acquisition for the project was facilitated by ''the Myanmar Investment Commission led by U Thaung Tun, its chairman and Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations under the guidance of Her Excellency President Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy government,'' Adani group said.

Without making any direct reference to the payment allegations, the Group went on to state that it is like other global peers ''watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice on the way forward.'' ''As a responsible corporate our intentions are to create investment-friendly opportunities in Myanmar through trade and commerce which have a multiplier effect on job creation for local communities and contribute towards the nation's economic and social development goals,'' it said.

Adani Group went on to condemn the violation of fundamental rights of all people and said it will continue to work with partners and stakeholders, including business leaders and government and non-government organisations, to foster a business environment that respects human rights.

''We are also working with independent think tanks to ensure mitigation of human rights violations risk and building an equal opportunity platform through sustainable value creations powered by critical port infrastructure,'' it added.

