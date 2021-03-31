Left Menu

Domestic road transportation sector to grow by 10-12 pc in FY 2022: ICRA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:52 IST
Domestic road transportation sector to grow by 10-12 pc in FY 2022: ICRA

Domestic road transportation sector is likely to grow by up to 12 per cent in the next financial year supported by continued economic recovery, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

The Indian logistics sector has witnessed a significant sequential recovery after experiencing severe disruption in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, on account of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, it said.

With the encouraging trends visible so far, ICRA expects that the logistics sector would continue to pare back some of the volumes and revenues lost during the first quarter.

''Accordingly, it has revised the revenue contraction estimate for the sector to 4-7 per cent for FY 2021, from 12-14 per cent expected earlier. With continued economic recovery, the FY2022 growth is likely to be healthy at 10-12 per cent,'' ICRA said in a statement.

The recovery would continue to be led by rural positivity and pick-up in sectors like e-commerce, automotive and pharmaceutical, which have been faster than expected, it said.

Nevertheless, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and possibilities of further lockdowns being imposed to combat it, poses potential downside risks to these estimates, it added.

Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Assistant Vice President & Sector Head, ICRA Ratings said: ''As the economy opened up and industrial, manufacturing, construction and consumption activities picked up pace, freight availability also improved, aiding recovery in the sector.

''Freight rates also held up in this period. As such, the pace of revenue contraction mellowed down significantly in Q2 FY2021, and reverted to growth trajectory in Q3 FY2021.'' He further noted that this trend was also visible in E-way bill volumes, which reached pre-pandemic levels in September 2020 and posted year-on-year growth in all subsequent months.

''While freight volumes in Q3 FY2021 were supported by the historically strong festive period, the sector sustained its volume growth even after the season ended, giving comfort regarding the sustainability of the recovery,'' he said.

ICRA said the recovery has also been visible across other modes of transportation like rail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple dead after consuming poison in UP's Bareilly

A couple died by suicide in Kulhadia area after they allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Wednesday.The bodies of of Arti Kashyap 22 and Rafaqat Ansari 25 were found in Jahta Jageer village of the district, Senior Sup...

Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - Anadolu

Turkeys top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.The Constitutional Court ruled that the ...

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyds death.Genevieve Hansen, one o...

Maxwell's batting will be especially needed in middle-overs: Mike Hesson

Glenn Maxwells aggressive batting during the middle overs and back-end will add dimension to their side and also help Big Show to play freely, feels RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021